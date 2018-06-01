Hickory Hill street sees repeated flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – People in a Hickory Hill neighborhood found their street underwater again Friday after an afternoon thunderstorm dumped inches of rain on Keystone Drive.

Water had crept up to driveways by 3:30 p.m., and Keandria Craft, who’s lived on Keystone for 16 years, said she’s seen it worse.

“It’s gotten all the way up to, like, the porch and the garage before,” Craft said.

Jeremy Barr has only lived on Keystone for about one year, but has already noticed the frequent flooding.

“Somebody else's garbage is in my driveway and I don’t know whose garbage it is ‘cause the flood brings it over here,” Barr said.

Why does this street keep flooding? Homeowners in Hickory Hill want answers — at 10. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/GbrlFmmuaw — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 2, 2018

None of the residents WREG spoke could pinpoint the cause of the flooding with certainty, but it was an inconvenience to Asha Cowans who had to wait in her car down the road with her two-month-old son for the water to recede Friday before she could reach her home.

“We have to wait and we don’t want to drive our car through it ‘cause it be flooded -- too flooded -- and fill out the vehicles and then that’s it over there,” Cowans said.

About an hour after the street began flooding, the water had drained away, but residents are worried the repeated flooding could drain them of more of their neighbors.

“It’s a good neighborhood to stay in, but people are not gonna want to stay over here if they have those kind of problems,” Craft said.