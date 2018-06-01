Strong storms slam parts of Mid-South; Batesville hit hard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday's heavy rainstorms made a mess across the Mid-South, with localized flooding reported from Memphis to Oxford, Mississippi and many points in between.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for southern Marshall County, Mississippi and northern Lafayette County until 6 p.m.. Panola County was also under a flood advisory until 5 p.m.

Doppler Radar estimated 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in two hours. Showers and thunderstorms will produce an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next two hours, NWS said.

In Memphis, waters reached knee-deep on Walker Avenue near the University of Memphis, according to video sent in by a viewer.

video courtesy John Chalmers

Southeast Shelby County was also under a flood advisory Friday afternoon, for East Memphis, Southeast Memphis and Germantown.

Batesville, Mississippi police reported major flooding, trees down and inoperable traffic lights. They asked drivers to stay off streets if possible.

“Soon as I heard it crack, I just jumped on top of her instantly,” said Waylon Walters of Batesville, who was thankful he and his 4-year-old daughter are OK after a massive tree fell on their home.

“I’ve always worried about the tree falling,” he said.

The storm left yards flooded and debris all over the place. Police scrambled to block flooded streets

People in Batesville said is was worse than they expected.

Brittney and Natasha Pope rushed to a relative’s house when they got the call about this tree that fell.

“Oh my God. It was almost like a mini tornado or a hurricane. That’s how the wind felt, and the rain,” Brittney Pope said.

Police reported that no one was injured in Batesville, but residents were left shaken.

“It’s bad," Natasha Pope said. "It’s probably, we haven’t had anything like this since the ice storm of '94. Earlier it was hailing, strong winds and rain.”

And even though they’re all grateful they weren’t hurt, for Walters and his daughter, staying home is no longer an option.

"House is still leaking," Walters said. "Big hole in one of the rooms. I don’t know how much I’ve lost so far.”

We were there when Walters’ landlord came by to survey the damage, but he says he didn’t offer any help.

Walters doesn’t have renters insurance. For now he says his daughter will stay with her mom in a hotel. And he’s still figuring out what’s next.

A tree fell on this Batesville home around 4 p.m. No one injured and they still have power but others across the street don’t. pic.twitter.com/YBcCjZRDI0 — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) June 1, 2018

ALERT: heavy rain causing flooding and downed power lines in Batesville, MS pic.twitter.com/xHghNUzHBM — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) June 1, 2018

Hwy 6 at Old Taylor is flooded. Blocking inside lanes right now. pic.twitter.com/7J4xJYQZ2Y — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) June 1, 2018

#breaking: House hit by lightning in Hickory Hill. This is on Keystone Cv. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/c8h2uPbPv9 — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 1, 2018

