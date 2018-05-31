× Tigers will be busy on Friday nights as AAC releases kickoff times for 5 games

MEMPHIS – On Thursday, the CBS Sports Network and ESPN announced some of the game times and television partners for their respective 2018 schedules and five games featuring the Tigers were a part of those announcements. Memphis will play three Friday night games, two of them on the road, as part of the Thursday announcement.

Memphis will open its 2018 season at home against Mercer on Sept. 1 in a game that will kick at 6 pm CT and will be carried on ESPN3.

The following week, Memphis will open conference play at Navy in an afternoon game that will kick off at 2:30 pm and will be aired on the CBS Sports Network.

The Tigers return home to host a nationally televised Friday night game against Georgia State on Sept. 14th. That game, which will air on ESPN, will kick at 6 p.m. CT.

After a home game against South Alabama that is still awaiting a kick time and television partner announcement, Memphis will be back in league play and will face West Division foe Tulane in another nationally-televised Friday night game. That Sept. 28th conference clash will be played in New Orleans, kicking at 7 p.m. CT and airing on ESPN.

The final Memphis game that was announced in Thursday’s ESPN release was the Tigers last regular season road trip, a Nov. 16th game at SMU. Memphis and the Mustangs will square off in Dallas at 8 pm CT in a game that will air on ESPN2.

Season tickets for the entire 2018 home season are on sale now and fans renewing their tickets are encouraged to do so by Friday, June 1, in order to receive the football ticket booklet that includes parking passes and tickets in one bound book. Tickets renewed or purchased after that date will not be on the booklet cardstock.

Tickets, both new and renewed, can be purchased online at http://www.GoTigersGo.com/FootballTickets. Fans can also call the ticket office at 901-678-2331.

2018 Memphis Football Updated Times and TV Partners

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) TV

9/1 Mercer Liberty Bowl Memorial 6:00 pm ESPN3

9/8 at Navy * Annapolis, Md. 2:30 pm CBSSN

9/14 Georgia State Liberty Bowl Memorial 6:00 pm ESPN

9/28 at Tulane * New Orleans, La. 7:00 pm ESPN

11/16 at SMU * Dallas, Texas 8:00 pm ESPN2

