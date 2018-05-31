× Suspect who stole car prompting owner’s bogus missing child report arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of stealing a car that ultimately led to police investigating a false missing child report has been taken into custody.

Deandre Nelson was charged with theft of property after allegedly stealing the Chevrolet Impala at a shopping center at Macon and Interstate 40 Wednesday.

His mugshot was not immediately made available.

Instead of simply reporting his car missing, the owner of that car -Deangelo Thompson – allegedly told police a small child had been inside the vehicle at the time. That, police said, was a lie that he created just to get his car back faster since he’d left his rent money inside.

Thompson was also taken into custody and was charged with false reporting.

Sadly, police tell us this kind of thing has happened a number of times before.

They officer this advice, “If your car is stolen, just tell the truth.”

35.149534 -90.048980