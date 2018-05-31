× Rebels announce game times for 4 games in 2018

OXFORD, Miss. – Kickoff times and TV assignments for 2018 Ole Miss football games against Texas Tech, Southern Illinois, Alabama and Mississippi State were announced Thursday.

Ole Miss will open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 in Houston, vs. Texas Tech, in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

The Rebels’ home opener vs. Southern Illinois will kick at 3 p.m. and will air on SEC Network Alternate.

Ole Miss and Alabama will square off on Sept. 15 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 6 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The annual Battle for the Golden Egg against the Mississippi State Bulldogs will be played Nov. 22 in Oxford at 6:30 p.m., also on ESPN.

