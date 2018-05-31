× Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg hints at Memphis protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg may be planning an event in Memphis protesting FedEx, according to a social media post.

Hogg tweeted Wednesday evening, “See you this summer. 1000 Ridgeway Loop Memphis, Tennessee.”

He clarified in the comments that this was an address for FedEx, although it is not the address of the company’s world headquarters in Memphis.

By Thursday morning, the post had generated 141 comments, 216 retweets and 1,400 likes.

See you this summer 🙂 1000 Ridgeway Loop Memphis, Tennessee — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 30, 2018

FedEx has received criticism over a shipping program that offers discounts for hundreds of organizations, including the NRA. The company has responded that it differs with the NRA’s stance on some issues, but is not taking a political side by offering the discount to any organization.

Since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida, Hogg has been a vocal face of the movement to end gun violence. His stance has made him a target for attacks and conspiracy theories by some Second Amendment supporters.