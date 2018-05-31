Attorneys may seek mental evaluation for Sherra Wright after outbursts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright's defense is mounting.

WREG learned her attorneys could ask for a mental evaluation after her strange outbursts while locked up in jail.

Her behavior came to light during her bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Jail East is where Sherra Wright remains as she awaits trial for the murder of her ex-husband and NBA star, Lorenzen Wright.

At her bond hearing, new details of how Sherra allegedly cursed and threatened the guards even made the judge cringe.

WREG cameras were allowed inside a cell like the one Sherra is in. It's a small room, shared by two inmates.

The cell has bunk beds, a sink, a toilet and not much else.

But attorneys say Sherra Wright went on a rampage by stopping up the toilet, causing flood in her cell and then taking off all of her clothes while yelling, "I'm going swimming y'all."

The Sheriff's Department, which is over the jail, would not talk about Sherra's case specifically. But they say inmates who acting out is not uncommon.

"They vary from somebody refusing to obey a command, to fights with other inmates," Earle Farrell, spokesman with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, said.

There can be punishment for violating jail policy. Though we haven't been told what happened to Sherra for acting out.

"It can go from solitary confinement for a day to revoke their privileges," Farrell said. "It ranges because of the severity of the incident and how many times thy have caused a problem."

Sherra is also said to have passed food to other inmates, which is another violation.

It may all be coming up in her pending trial.

One of her attorneys tells WREG they will possibly ask for her to undergo a mental evaluation.

Another thing we learned is that if any inmate damages jail property, they will have to pay for that damage.

It's possible Sherra will have to pay for her outbursts, but her attorneys say she is indigent and doesn't have money.

They tell us they are not taking her case pro-bono.