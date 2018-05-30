× Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot early Wednesday in Dickson County and authorities are offering a reward for information.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Wednesday that it has placed Steven Joshua Wiggins on its Top 10 Most Wanted list and is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Erika Castro-Miles has been arrested and charged in connection to the ongoing investigation to the deputy’s death.

According to the report, during the investigation authorities developed information that Miles may have participated in the incident.

The sheriff’s deputy has not been identified. The TBI says he was shot during a traffic stop. A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told news outlets the suspect was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday after a vehicle was reported stolen.

The agency also has sent an alert about the suspect to cellphones in the area.

Tennessee authorities say Wiggins is believed to be “armed and dangerous” and is still at large.