Oxford police release new information after reported incident at station

Update: The Oxford Police Department released new information following this incident.

In light of new information on the tweet we posted last night we have deleted the post. We talked with the family and the subject was having a mental health issue. Mental health is a serious issue that shouldn’t be taken lightly. — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) May 30, 2018

If you or someone you know needs more information on mental health you can go to @NIMHgov. — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) May 30, 2018

OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department said it best. Some things are just so crazy you can’t make them up.

On Tuesday, officers were in for one of those moments following a vehicle pursuit that started out in the county.

It all started when the suspect fled from police in a stolen car. It appears he ultimately decided the best way to ditch police was to pull into the police department parking lot, bail out on foot and then run into the building.

He actually tried to hide from authorities in the bathroom.

Needless to say, it didn’t work.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.