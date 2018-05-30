× Search for missing swimmer at Enid Lake over after body recovered

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. — The search for a missing swimmer on Enid Lake is over Wednesday morning.

According to a post shared by the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department from the North Mississippi Herald, Ismael Alvarez’s body was recovered by divers Tuesday afternoon. It was the fourth day of an intense search that started over the holiday weekend after the 42 year old disappeared while out swimming with friends near the levee.

Authorities said Alvarez was submerged in 44 feet of water and was eventually discovered by sonar.

The body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy, which authorities said is routine in this sort of case.