13-year-old charged after stabbing in Grahamwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teen accused of stabbing another kid in the Grahamwood neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified and charged by police.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked another 13-year-old at Grahamwood Park in the 3900 block of Summer Avenue.

The victim said he was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of kids. He said he turned to walk away and that's when another 13-year-old boy threw a knife at him. The weapon lodged in his back, the police report said.

"They first took out the knife, and then they gave me stitches," the victim, Ashton McAnulty said. "They said it wasn't that far from my spine, and not that far from my kidney."

His father said the boy accused of stabbing his son was still at the park when he got there.

"I went into panic mode and jumped out of the truck to see if I could catch the assailant," said Brandon McAnulty. "He had a good three minutes to decide if you wanted to stay or run, because it took me that long to actually get to him. He knew what he did was wrong."

Police arrested the 13-year-old suspect soon after.

"I don't want this young boy to have a terrible record, because he is still a small child," said Brandon McAnulty.

The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital but is now recovering at home.

