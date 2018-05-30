No relatives came to court to support Sherra Wright at bond hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot of suspense led up to the bond hearing for Sherra Wright Wednesday morning. She is charged in the murder of her ex-husband and basketball star, Lorenzen Wright.

Sherra Wright entered the court room with a small grin on her face as she cheerfully greeted the judge.

But once she sat down her demeanor changed, her smile went away and her eyes departed around the room.

She was possibly looking for family members and those who support her as she awaits trail for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.

But no one was there.

Her attorney Blake Ballin told the judge," We talked to the state about not having a live witness today. Her brother Julius Robinson was planning to be here, but he got caught in a meeting at work."

Still her attorneys took time to highlight all the other connections she has in Shelby County.

They wanted to make it clear she's not a flight risk.

"She has another sister, Katrina Robinson, in Memphis and extended family - including her aunts, stepmother, uncles and cousins. They all live here in Shelby County. Although she recently was living outside the jurisdiction, she still has extensive ties to this community," Ballin said.

But none of them came to court to speak on Sherra Wright's behalf.

The judge listened as her attorney spoke for them.

"Her son, Lorenzen Wright Jr., verifies the information she gave is correct and she is reliable to keep future court dates," her attorney said.

It wasn't enough to get sympathy from the judge who set the bond at $20 million.

Lorenzen Wright's mother, Deborah Marion, says she's satisfied. "I'm not surprised. I didn't think anybody was going to be here."

Sherra's attorneys say she can't pay bond, so she'll likely remain in jail.