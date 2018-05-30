Judge sets $20 million bond for Sherra Wright

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of basketball star Lorenzen Wright and a suspect in his death, was granted a $20 million bond by a Shelby County judge Wednesday.

Her attorneys argued that Wright, who most recently lived in California, has extensive ties to the community, having lived here for 44 years. They claimed she was "indigent" and was previously cleaning houses, and urged the judge to set a reasonable bond at $100,000.

However, the prosecution pointed out that Sherra has been in trouble while in jail numerous times, including three incidents on Tuesday in which she was cited for contraband and making "derogatory statements" to officers, causing what prosecutors termed a "riot."

She even flooded her cell, took off her clothes and told everyone she was "going swimming, y'all," according to court testimony.

"Can someone like that be trusted?" asked the prosecution.

Wright's attorneys hinted at her mental instability.

"If anything, the rules being broken indicate there is perhaps need for some mental health counseling here," attorney Blake Ballin said.

The prosecution asked the judge to set Wright's bond at minimum $10 million.

Instead, the judge set Wright's bond at $20 million. He was especially aggrieved by statements Wright allegedly made toward officers, saying they were so "shocking" they could not be published.

He mentioned repeatedly that there was a reasonable likelihood of conviction in the case.

Wright showed little reaction and even thanked the judge as she was led out of court.

For Lorenzen Wright's family , they had a sense of relief.

"I was like, 'Yes. That is good," Lorenzen Wright's mother, Deborah Marion, said. "He got a $15 million bond and she got $20 million. They need to be where they are."

Wright's co-defendant, Billy Turner, received a $15 million bond.

She is scheduled to be in court on July 12 .