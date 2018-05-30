Does It Work: The Hang & Level makes hanging wall art a breeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Margarita Leblanc and her husband Mark enjoy decorating their home. With spring in full swing and summer right around the corner she decided it was time to spruce up the place.

Over the years they moved pictures frames and wall art, but each time they've been left with one problem.

"My husband, Mark, doesn't like to constantly re-patch holes."

That's why she was a little nervous now that it's time to change things up again.

"I'm not ready to put that nail in because I don't want to be moving it around and obviously having him to re-patch."

Sounds like the perfect pair to test the Hang & Level, a product that claims to mark exactly where the nails go, eliminating those mistake holes.

The Hang & Level is made of plastic and has two built in levels. Margarita picked the hooks that would best support her plates then placed a plate.

At first, they took the two person approach - she positioned the Hang & Level while Corie held it in place. They checked the built in level then pressed the button the plate was on and a metal pin on the backside of the button made a small indention into the wall.

"Yep, it did. There's a mark right there."

Margarita pressed her pin hook into the wall and hung her plate.

"It looks good. It looks great. I like it."

The first item hung on any wall is the easiest. Its the rest of the items that can get tricky, but just like before, it turned out to be a breeze.

"This is fantastic. Made it easy. Like what, five ten minutes most?"

"It's great to have another person, but I don't need that other person now. I'm able to step back from a good arms length and still know where it is I'm placing it."

Hang & Level, you passed the Does It Work test.