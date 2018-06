MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shara Fenell was downtown near the Peabody Hotel recently when she noticed a mama duck quacking near a storm drain.

Turns out, her babies had fallen in.

As you can see in this video, Shara jumped into action.

Maybe these little guys will call the Peabody home someday.

***

UPDATE: Fenell reported on her Facebook page that she will be the honorary Duckmaster at the Peabody on Tuesday.