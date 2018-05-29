Pass It On: A double amputee receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime friend facing major medical issues needs some help.

Our play maker is Vanessa Marshall.

"My friend's name is Cathy Pirtle. She's a retired police officer, and was with the police department for about 28 years. Last year in April she started having health problems," Marshall said.

Due to diabetes and kidney failure, Cathy had to have not one but both legs amputated.

"So we've been trying to help her retrofit her home to make it comfortable for her," Marshall said.

She could use some extra cash to make that home a little more handicap accessible.

We're going to pass on $300 from WREG, and an additional $300 from an anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS. That brings the total to $600.

"Awesome, and you never you if someone watching this might want to come over and do some extra work and help out. They might want to take care of the items that the $600 won't cover," Marshall said.

Moments later, we're on site.

"I'm ready to 'Pass It On," Marshall said. "I've known Cathy for 30 years. We worked together on my very first job. When Zales closed down in 1989, she went to the police department."

Cathy's son opened the door.

He's been big help by taking care of his mother.

We made our way back to the kitchen and that's where we found Cathy.

Our play maker wasted no time counting out the cash. It comes at a crucial time in Cathy's life.

"I've been here with my mom during my recovery period. She's been helping me. I've been trying to get my house together so that I can get in with my wheelchair," Cathy said.

It hasn't been easy, but Cathy is fortunate.

She has family and friends to support her as she seeks to make her home handicap accessible.