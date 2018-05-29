Live at 9: Neighborhood Safety Initiative, one-stop shop for medical tests & Joyann Parker

Neighborhood Safety Initiative

The Neighborhood Safety Initiative in Memphis hopes to increase citizen involvement in reducing crime. It’s part of Operation Safe Community and is being used in the Old Allen precinct.

Colonel Greg Sanders and Harold Collins talks about the program and how you can get involved.

529 Day

It's 529 Day - the day we celebrate a college savings plan that grows tax-free. But a recent survey shows more than two-thirds of Americans don't know about it.

Brian Douglas fill us in.

One-stop shop for medical tests

The Census Bureau reports a disturbing trend. Over the last decade, the number of Americans who get the recommended annual physical is declining. The numbers are worse for men than for women, and some experts suggest that Americans feel they're just too busy to get the checkup.

So here's one possible solution: the one-stop shop for major medical tests!

Doctor Todd Robinson is with LifeSigns, where you can get just about any annual exam you need on the same day.

Music with Joyann Parker

Joyann Parker has performed in Memphis before, finishing in the quarter finals of the 2015 International Blues Challenge, and last night the home of the blues welcomed her back for her 'Hard to Love' tour.

