Como woman struck in the chest after shots fired at mobile home

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A Como woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the chest late Monday evening.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at a home on Highway 310 East of Como around 10 p.m. Deputies said someone fired several shots into a mobile home, striking the woman.

Angela Taylor is usually a night owl.

She went to bed early Monday night, only to be woken up to a startling sound.

"I started hearing sounds and I could see the ricochet. I told my husband. I said, 'I've been shot, I've been shot.' My husband said, 'Get down,' and he pushed me out of the bed," Taylor said.

The bullet that went through her bedroom wall hit her in the chest.

"My boys thought I was going to be gone. I kept telling I'm alright," Taylor said.

Her son and his pregnant girlfriend were in the room next door when a bullet grazed his hand as he was rubbing her stomach.

"Be careful when you're messing with God's children. I don't bother anybody. I mind my own business. That bullet I believe was for my son, but it hit me baby because God wants to use me as a testimony," Taylor said.

The testimony will be used through the sounds of Gospel.

Taylor is a member of a popular Gospel group, "The Como Mamas."

She says she will keep singing until God sends her home and want to continue spreading the word of faith.

No one has been arrested in the case.