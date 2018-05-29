× Arkansas mom says IHOP discriminated against armless son

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — William Ragsdale was born without arms but he still feeds himself by using his feet. That came up as a possible issue when the family went to breakfast at the IHOP in Hot Springs Saturday morning.

William’s mom- Alexis Bancroft- says the general manager told her he couldn’t sit on the table and touch the syrup containers with his feet because it was a health department issue.

“When we got there, I carried him in took him to the bathroom and washed his feet so he could eat. I asked her ‘Do you ask all of your customers if they washed their hands before they touch them?'”

Bancroft said the manager apologized but the damage was already done. They got up and left without paying for their drinks. She then told her story on Facebook and her post has since gone viral.

The manager even messaged her.

“Apologizing, saying it wasn’t intentional but my son can’t get that back. The very next day he didn’t want to sit on the table to eat. He wanted to sit in a chair.”