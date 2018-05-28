Family: Woman shot in ankle over Facebook Marketplace deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in the 1400 block of Kansas Street in South Memphis Monday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Police say a couple was exiting their car outside of their home when a man opened fire, hitting the woman in her ankle and shattering their car windows.

Officers marked 13 shell casings.

WREG spoke with the victim's cousin, who says this all started because of a Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong.

She says her cousin was robbed a few days ago when she was buying a game from the man who opened fire.

A neighbor also told WREG he saw a man in a black hoodie run across the street after he heard the gunfire.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle. She is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made, and police do not have any suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.