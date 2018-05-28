Live at 9: Porcelan and David Porter, Amber Rae Dunn, Rabbi Steven Baars
-
Live at 9: Porcelan, the Lorraine Motel & Georgia Tann
-
Live at 9: Cooking with Chef Elle, City Council update & Explore Bike Share launch
-
Live at 9: David Lenoir, Missing Children Day & Chris Thomas
-
Live at 9: The future of the Tigers, Most Amazing Race & St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
Want to work for Justin Timberlake for a day? Here’s your chance
-
-
Live at 9: Limiting the costs of home ownership, Watercooler Wednesday & Christen Dukes
-
Live at 9: We Love Teachers, Community Benefit Plan & City Council
-
Live at 9: Weekend festivals, Memphis Fashion Week & protecting your eyes
-
Live at 9: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Live at 9: CPR, The Illusionists & Graber Brass
-
-
Live at 9: Lausanne Learning Institute, veteran care & Watercooler Wednesday
-
Live at 9: Floyd Bonner for sheriff, Hillbilly Rock & Amy Black
-
Live at 9: The Chubby Vegetarian, March For Our Lives & the history of Jack Daniels