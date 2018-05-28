Bullets fly in Frayser apartments overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were on the scene of a shooting in Frayser around 10:30 Sunday night.

One male was shot in the arm and back at the Timber Pines Apartments in the 1700 block of Gowan Drive, police said.

John King says he planned on starting his Memorial Day by doing some yard work, but first he flipped on his television to see his street at the center of a shooting investigation.

"I didn't hear anything until this morning, and I said, 'Oh, that is right down the street," he said. "I say it's getting kind of close."

One one end of Gowan neighbors say things are quiet.

On the other end, they say things are pretty chaotic, and they just hope it calms down.

"I hope people will step up and say that they saw something. But I'm on this end, so I don't see or hear anything," King said.

The male victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet and taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

A third person – a pregnant woman – was taken to the hospital to be checked out. She wasn’t hurt in the shooting but apparently has a high-risk pregnancy.

Evelyn Williams works just a few doors down from Timber Pines Apartments.

She says she hopes whatever is keeping people from speaking up won't hinder them for long.

"Maybe they are afraid or something. I don't know what the problem is."

Police are not sure what led to the shooting. They have no suspect information and said witnesses not cooperating with officer.