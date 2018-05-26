Mother of 9-year-old girl killed in car crash released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother who was charged for the crash that killed a 9-year-old girl is now out of jail and is dealing with all of the emotions this week has brought.

Racqual Conner fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Orange Mound.

Her three children were in the car.

Conner performed in a show Saturday night and had just picked her children up from their babysitter.

They were just two blocks away from home when the crash happened.

Physically Conner is doing ok. She suffered broken ribs and had injuries to her mouth.

"Angry, frustrated, hurt, in disbelief," Connor said, describing her emotions.

This will be the first holiday without Jaliya.

"If God could take me and let her be here I would do that."

Connor released balloons in Jaliya's honor Saturday afternoon.

She couldn't make her daughter's vigil this week because she was in jail on charges including negligent homicide connected to her daughter's death.

"Love can't explain the love we have for this child," Connor said. "They want to take me away from my kids. That ain`t right. All because of an accident. They weren't mistreated. My baby had the best," Connor said. "Here I am trying to take care of my kids. And I get convicted. They did me like a thief in the night."

Conner says falling asleep could've happened to anyone and defends herself by saying she loves her kids and taking her away from the two she has left will only hurt her family.

"If I get convicted and they try to say homicide anything, that's the devil. I don't care what nobody says that's the devil because I love my baby and I would never do anything to harm her," Connor said.

She says this week has been overwhelming, explaining to her kids that "Princess Jaliya" is no longer here.

As she leans on her family for support, she believes her daughter will always know how much she loves her.

"She's gone but she's not gone because she's going to live through us."