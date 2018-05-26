× One person injured in an ATV crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —One man was injured Saturday afternoon in an ATV accident in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department said.

The accident happened at 8th Street and Honduras Drive.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to witnesses, several others received minor injuries.

Witnesses said people were shooting a music video that included the ATV when the driver hit a speed bump and lost control.

Memphis police have not confirmed the cause of the accident.