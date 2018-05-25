× Two injured in overnight shootings in Highland Heights, South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were busy handling two overnight shootings that left two individuals injured.

The first man was found laying in the street on Atlantic Street and Henry Avenue, and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Just before the incident, officers said the victim was seen heading to a nearby store with two other people. One of those individuals – a male juvenile – was detained. The second suspect fled the scene in a silver Pontiac.

Police were also called to a possible drive-by shooting in South Memphis.

One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound on South Orleans, but it appears not to be life threatening.

Police were also called to an address on Shadowlawn as well as South Parkway and Lauderdale looking for possible evidence.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You can also submit anonymous tips online.