× Man accused of firing into a home filled with children

FORREST CITY, Ark. —A Forrest City man is in custody tonight accused of firing into a home filled with children.

Tracy Cottrell is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and endangering the welfare of minors.

Forrest City police said he walked up to a Forrest City home Monday night, pulled out a revolver, and started shooting.

At this point, police are still unclear why Cottrell took aim at the home.

All of the witnesses observed Mr. Cottrell walk up to the residence, pull out a silver revolver, and start firing toward the occupants of the house and vehicles. The residence was occupied by adults and small children.

Luckily no one was hurt.

Cottrell was arrested the next day after tips that he was hiding in a house.