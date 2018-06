× IKEA recalls SLADDA bicycles due to fall hazard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — IKEA has issued a voluntary recall on its SLADDA brand bicycles after reports parts could break causing a fall hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bicycle belt can break causing the occupant to fall. The recall includes 26 inch and 28 inch light gray SLADDA bicycles.

About 4,900 were sold in the U.S.

If you have one of these bikes, return it to IKEA for a full refund.