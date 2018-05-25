× Deputies find kids in a Tipton County drug house, one arrested

MUNFORD, Tenn. — A Munford man is behind bars accused of selling drugs out of his home and faces additional charges for having minors in the home.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said they found about 5 pounds of marijuana, ecstasy and crystal meth in the home of Scott Duff.

Deputies said children were also in the house and DCS had to be notified.

Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley said that it was sad that the children were exposed to the illegal activity.

His team plans on working with DCS to ensure the children’s safety.

“I will not tolerate and stand by while irresponsible adults expose our youth to a dangerous environment such as this,” Chumley said.

Five pounds of marijuana and other drugs were seized along with a handgun.

Deputies said Duff confessed to being the owner of the drugs.

He’s a convicted felon with previous drug convictions and was found to be in possession of a handgun during this incident, according to deputies.

Duff faces numerous drug and gun charges. He has been released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on 19 June.