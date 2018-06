× Cordova man convicted of raping 7-year-old girl

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova man could face up to 25 years in prison after being convicted of raping a seven year old five years ago.

Christian Blackwell was 18 years old when he blindfolded the young girl, took her into a bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex sometime between December 2012 and January 2013.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Blackwell will not be eligible for parole at sentencing next month.