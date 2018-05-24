Woman hit during shootout in front of Binghampton park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A 19-year-old woman is recovering after ending up in the middle of a shootout while driving down a Binghampton street.

Police say she was shot in the shoulder near Tillman Street and Mimosa Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday, when a bullet pierced the window of the car in which she was riding.

"That’s pretty much normal around here," said Danny Washington, who lives nearby. "Fighting, arguing, next thing you know you hear shooting and everybody’s running for cover."

According to investigators, the woman was hit during a shootout between a group of people at the Chickasaw Place Apartments and another at Howze Park across the street.

"I mean, it’s a nice park for the kids but I know it’s hard for a lot of parents to bring their kids out here to this park ‘cause there’s always something going on," Washington said.

The victim showed up at the Tillman Station police precinct looking for help -- less than half a mile away from where the shooting happened.

"I stay in my house as much as I can, especially when the park’s crowded I try not to be out there in it ‘cause I already know something will go off," Washington said.

His fear now is that the already crime-ridden neighborhood will soon get worse now that kids are out of school for the summer.

"They probably need to have some officers out here in this park on feet or on bicycles just patrolling it at all times," Washington said.

Fortunately, that woman will be OK, and Washington hopes his neighborhood will be, too.

"Hopefully it gets better," he said.

Police haven’t made any arrests.

If you think you can help, call in an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip to (901) 528-CASH.