West Memphis Police confirm man died in shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police confirmed that a man died in a shooting that left a car riddled with bullets.

Steven Holmes died after he was shot around 1 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 13th Street, police Chief Joe Baker said Thursday.

Holmes and another person had been yelling back and forth before the shooting, Baker said.

Witnesses said the suspected shooter ran away and got in a dark-colored SUV.

Holmes was 40 and had four children, a friend said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444.