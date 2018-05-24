× Suspect charged in string of thefts targeting women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old suspect has been charged in the string of thefts police say targeted women, Lt. Karen Rudolph told said.

According to police it all started Monday morning after a silver Honda Civic was stolen from the Grizzly Mart at Third and Horn Lake Road.

The following day, the same vehicle was reportedly used in four thefts in less than six hours.

Police found a vehicle they believe is connected to the thefts at a Citgo station at Perkins and American Way Wednesday afternoon. One man was arrested.

The suspect is charged with theft of property from $2,500 to $10,000, three counts of burglary to witness: auto, evading arrest and assault on a police officer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.