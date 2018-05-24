Residents in Hickoy Hill apartment complex say they haven’t had air conditioning for 30 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in one Hickory Hill apartment complex say they're sweating it out with no sign of relief.

Many residents would not go on camera out of fear.

They say the complex has been making threats toward them, and they've been without air for 30 days.

"They say, 'Yeah, we will take care of it,' and yet there is a stack of maintenance paperwork that hasn't been taken care of," tenant Keontay Holliman said.

Holliman says fear won't keep him from talking.

He says he's been down to the office at the Woods at Ridgeway more than a few times trying to get his air fixed.

He's not the only one.

His story falls in line with numerous residents who resorted to tweeting ROCO Real Estate about the problems they having and complaining about how tough it is to get in touch with them.

Some are even saying the heat is harmful to their health.

"They say it's going to get taken care of, and it's the same old thing," Holliman said.

WREG tried to reach out to ROCO Real Estate but they didn't answer us either.

Holliman says he picked the complex to save money.

"I'm a college student and was trying to find affordable decent housing. We thought this would be the place," he said.

But since moving in last year, he's found himself with extra worries.

"I deal with school, and then I come home working. It's just an extra burden that you really shouldn't have to deal with," Holliman said.

He says it's a shame that he can't even relax in his own home.

"I try not to be home as much."

He says he's most concerned about the little ones who have no choice but to sweat it out.

"I think about the kids. Honestly, there are a lot of kids that stay in the complex," Holliman said.

We were quickly kicked off the property, but management tells us they are aware of the issue and are working to fix AC's.

They promised that would be done by the close of business, so by now everyone living inside of the complex should have air conditioning.