× President calls off North Korean summit

WASHINGTON — The planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been canceled, the White House announced on Thursday.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore.

In a letter to North Korean leaders, President Trump said that “based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

“Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you,” the President added.

He went on to thank the North Korean leader for releasing the three American hostages that were previously in custody.

NEW: "I feel it's inappropriate at this time to have this long-planned meeting" President Trump calls off summit with North Korea. pic.twitter.com/3IbMlaVnNL — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 24, 2018