MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two unknown suspects broke into the Save-A-Lot grocery store in the 1800 block of South Third in South Memphis Wednesday and stole 30 boxes of frozen crab legs, Memphis Police said.

The suspects entered the business by breaking out the glass of the front door.

The fled the scene with the boxes of stolen crab legs in hand.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.