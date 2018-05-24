× Parachutist safe after witnesses thought he crash landed near Shelby Forest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who witnesses thought crash landed in a Shelby County forest Wednesday afternoon is in fact safe.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the man was flying a parachute glider and was actually coming in for a landing when he was seen waving to people on the ground. He touched down at a nearby airport, packed up his things and left before authorities arrived on the scene.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent hours last night searching an area south of Shelby Forest. It was a massive search and rescue effort with fire trucks, ambulances and ATVs on Little John Road near Woodstock Cuba Road.