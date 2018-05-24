Neighbors concerned for their safety after man is shot in Frayser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to figure out what led to the shooting of a man early Thursday morning in Frayser.

The victim was found in the middle of Sunny View Drive in the Ridge Grove neighborhood.

Police say the victim may know the person responsible.

Police say they got a shots fired call in the 4400 block of Sunny View, and when they arrived they found a man lying on the ground. Neighbors who saw all the blue lights were just trying to figure out what was going on.

"The lights were flashing, so I jumped up and said, 'Something must have happened," neighbor Walter Taylor said.

Taylor says it was around 1:30 a.m. when he saw the police cars all over his street.

He says the victim was found near a light pole, but he never heard any shots.

"No. I was sleeping good," Taylor said.

He isn't sure if the shooting happened in his neighborhood.

"I called a friend, and she said she heard a guy got shot and somehow ended up over here," Taylor said.

A witness told officers the 41-year-old victim was riding with her and when he got out of the vehicle she heard gunshots and saw him fall to the ground.

Police say the shooting may have stemmed from an incident earlier in the evening at another location, and say investigators collected shell casings on Durham about a half a mile away.

"It was a normal day in the grove, Ridge Grove," Taylor said, speaking about his neighborhood.

He says he's tired of all the senseless violence in Memphis, and constantly worrying about his own safety.

"You're thinking about your safety when you walk out of the house. You say, is this the day you are going to be robbed or shot? It's messed up in Memphis,"

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

His condition is unknown at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

35.245962 -89.979085