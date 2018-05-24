Memphis Pride proves hard work pays off with UCA International All Star Championship and Summit win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It takes time and dedication to be the best. That's why the dancers and cheerleaders at Memphis Pride spend hours and hours practicing.

"You're never going to be the best you can be because you can be better everyday. You can grow, do new tumbling."

The level 5 coed team that won the UCA International All Star Championship and Summit includes two boys and 16 girls.

"It really is like a big family at Memphis Pride and we all become brothers and sisters to each other."

Ashley Edwards has been cheering with Memphis Pride for four years. She's still reveling in their wins in Orlando.

"It's pretty crazy honestly it's such a huge accomplishment."

The team members got jackets, rings and medals for their wins.

Constant reminders of their hard work.

"We always say that it's a business trip and not a pleasure trip, and we just practice and we know what we're there to do so we just go in and accomplish our goals."

Chris Crabtree started cheering in high school and hasn't left the sport yet.

"I love working with kids. I started getting into cheer in high school. I just enjoyed it. I used it as a vessel to go to college."

He's been at Memphis Pride for 10 years. Chris said the dancers and cheerleaders learn to perfect their tumbles, jumps and choreography.

"For cheerleading if you have one little misstep or off timing it could cost you a whole year and you have to put together two 30 seconds of perfection basically."

They also learn valuable life skills.

"I think it's huge for self confidence. I've seen a lot of kids just grow being out in front of a crowd and hitting when it counts - being under the pressure, time commitment, dedication, teamwork. Everything it takes to be in the business world or be in great relationships they learn through cheerleading."

For these dancers and cheerleaders it's about winning in their sport and life.