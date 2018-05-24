Man charged after firing shots inside Top Notch Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly opening fire inside the Top Notch Market putting three people inside in "clear and imminent danger," police said.

The incident happened over the weekend on Stage Road.

Nathaniel Mebane III was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after he reportedly became involved in a fight with two other men. During the fight Mebane reportedly pulled out a weapon to defend himself.

One of the men ran from the store. The other- followed closely by two employees - ran to the back of the store and hid behind a wall to hide. Despite the fact that everyone had fled for cover, Mebane reportedly reloaded the gun and, after a prolonged time period, opened fire at the wall where the three men were hiding.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

We talked to the owner of the store where the shooting happened. He didn't want to go on camera, because he says he's getting threats since the incident.

He showed us the entire surveillance video. In the video, you can seed the men fighting before those shots were fired.

This the same market where a homicide happened on the same day.

"It was just a total surprise to all of us, you know?" Mebane's stepfather told WREG on Thursday.

He says all he really knows is his stepson is in jail. Besides that, he says the family is in the dark.

"We don't have any details," he said.

What's not clear is who the victim is and who is responsible.

We asked police who told us the case is still under investigation, and if other charges come up they will let us know.