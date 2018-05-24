‘Gone Viral’ movie filmed in Memphis premieres Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A movie made in Memphis with Memphis actors is premiering Thursday night at the Malco Majestic theater.

The movie called “Gone Viral” by the Heal the Hood Foundation is about the realities and dangers of social media.

“It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt," said LaDell Beamon, writer/director of the movie.

The idea for it came after Beamon heard a story about a girl who was charged with child pornography when she posted a sexual video of her friend online.

"Gone Viral" is about a 16-year-old aspiring musician who takes her posts online too far to get likes. It backfires and her life spirals out of control.

The movie was filmed around Memphis with the actors all from here.

Beamon said showing them the movie flyers after months of filming was priceless.

“Their faces lit up and they were excited because they’re being celebrated for doing something positive and I think Memphis, I think the planet, needs more of celebration of doing what’s right instead of doing what’s wrong.”

Along with providing some entertainment, he also hopes the movie can be a launching point for parents to have important conversations with their children.

Beamon says kids don’t realize the consequences of their social media posts.

Sadly, it’s the negative ones that can get the most attention.

“Whenever there’s a lot of likes these kids are equating it to like drugs, the high you get from drugs, but it’s about being celebrated.”

Whether it’s uploading fights, inappropriate content, bullying or oversharing online, it can affect millions of lives. -- Especially with the number of child predators online.

Beamon challenges parents to talk to their kids about these issues, and check what they’re sharing and saying.

“This could save so many people just from the conversation.”

The 6 p.m. showing Thursday is sold out, but you can still get tickets for the 7:45 p.m. showing at the Malco Majestic theater.

They hope there will be a big enough turn out for more showings in the future.