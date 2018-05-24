Frayser residents frustrated with speeding problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frayser residents are calling their neighborhood street a danger zone.

They're dealing with a speeding problem that's gotten out of hand, and say the section of Signal Street between Whitney and Dellwood often feels like a race track.

"Man, I see people going 80-miles per hour down this street," resident Jaylen Sharp said.

It didn't take us long to catch a number of speeders.

"Little kids stay in the street everyday. It's going to be summertime too, so the whole street is going to be filled with kids now," Sharp said.

Sharp says he's seen at least one close call.

"They eventually slowed down at the end of the street, but the kids had to run out of the way. Kids shouldn't have to do that," he said.

Sharp thinks the street attracts speeders.

"It's a hill, and it's a straight shot down the hill. It's a straight shot going up," Sharp said.

That's why his dad wants the city put in speed bumps.

"Somebody is going to get hit and die. I don't want that to happen on our street," Sharp said.

Anyone can request speed bumps, but getting them is not easy.

That's because the daily traffic count needs to be more than 600 cars, or 60 in an hour.

Even then, 85 percent of drivers have to go at least 5 mph over the limit. Not to mention, the street has to be less than 40 feet wide.

Right now, it's unclear if this stretch of Signal Street meets those requirements.

So, for now, people in Frayser will have to continue dealing with the problem.