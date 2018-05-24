× Shootout between park, apartment complex sends bystander to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital overnight with a gunshot wound to the shoulder after a shootout across a Mid-South street.

According to police, the woman was in the passenger seat of a car heading down Mimosa when two groups of people started shooting at each other. One was standing near Howze Park and the other near the Chickasaw Place Apartments, police said.

The shootout sent bullets flying over Mimosa, striking the female victim in the shoulder.

She was rushed to the Tillman Station for help and then transported to the Regional Medical Center. She is expected to be okay.

No one is in custody.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.