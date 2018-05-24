× Authorities cancel search for missing 76-year-old Byhalia woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the alert for a 76-year-old woman from Marshall County.

Vonda Mae Fizer was found safe early this morning, WREG has confirmed. She was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Dudley Place in Byhalia.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgement leading to an urgent search by locals.