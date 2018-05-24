× Alliance Memphis names new General Manager

MEMPHIS – The Alliance of American Football today announced Will Lewis as general manager, Alliance Memphis. In this position, Lewis will oversee the team’s personnel decisions in preparation for the 2019 kickoff, working closely with Alliance Memphis head coach, Mike Singletary, and team president, Kosha Irby.

“Will has a unique blend of playing, coaching and front office experience that makes him the perfect fit for this position with Alliance Memphis,” said J.K. McKay, head of football operations, The Alliance. “In order to put high-quality football on the field, which is our number one priority, you need seasoned executives and coaches at the helm who can go out and identify, sign and develop talented players. Lewis is highly respected in the industry and we’re confident he will help build a championship caliber team here in Memphis.”

Lewis is a former NFL cornerback with more than 20 years of scouting and front-office experience. He began his front-office career in 1997 with the Green Bay Packers, spending time as a scout and pro personnel assistant. He joined the Seattle Seahawks in 1999, where he served as the team’s director of pro personnel until 2009, when he was promoted to vice president of football operations. During his tenure with the Seahawks, the club reached the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history (2005) and upended defending Super Bowl Champion New Orleans Saints in a memorable upset defined by a game-clinching run by Marshawn Lynch that caused a small earthquake around Seattle (2010). In 2013, Lewis joined the Kansas City Chiefs as director of pro personnel. During his five-year tenure, the Chiefs made the playoffs four times.

“The Alliance’s commitment to putting top-flight football on the field is something that really stood out to me during this process. When you’re talking to guys like Bill Polian, J.K. McKay, Coach Singletary, Troy Polamalu and countless others, you know this is the real deal,” said Will Lewis, general manager, Alliance Memphis. “I look forward to working with Coach Singletary and Kosha Irby to build a championship team in Memphis. There are so many highly skilled players looking to begin, extend and/or revive their professional careers, and we’re going to provide that opportunity.”

Lewis was a cornerback in the NFL, USFL and CFL during his nine-year playing career (1980-1989), reaching the Grey Cup in 1989 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He went on to serve as a secondary coach for Millersville University of PA, University of Maine and West Virginia University, before being hired by the Atlanta Falcons as a defensive assistant in 1995.