Suspect charged in Helena-West Helena shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a driver in Helena-West Helena, the Helena-West Helena Police Department said.

Jevon Byrd, 19, has been charged in the shooting death of 55-year-old Fredrick Lacey on Sunday night. Byrd was charged with capital murder, attempted aggravated robbery, and terroristic act. He is being held without bond.

According to police, Lacey was shot multiple times while sitting at a stop sign in the area of North Fifth and Garland around 8:30 p.m.

He tried to drive away from the scene and ended up hitting a fire hydrant two blocks down the street on Anderson.

This is an ongoing investigation.