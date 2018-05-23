× Police searching for suspects following deadly double shooting overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three possible suspects following a deadly overnight shooting.

When first responders arrived in the 2700 block of Fizer Road near Pendleton around 11 p.m. they found a female inside a car dead, and a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That second victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests but told WREG three suspects were seen driving away possibly in a tan SUV.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this case.