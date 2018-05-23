Neighbors say they’re fed up after man is killed in North Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in a North Memphis neighborhood say they're fed up with gun violence after another young man was shot and killed Wednesday.

A man in his 20's died outside the Save market on Oakwood Street near Hollywood.

Police say they're looking for several suspects who ran from the scene, and they say the victim knew the shooter.

Neighbors say the violence has to stop.

"We're in a shooting zone up here. I'm was just leaving school and going about my daily life with my grandkids when he saw a crime. Somebody died, and nobody knows who did it. That just doesn't make sense," a woman said.

A family member tells us the victim was 23 or 24-years old. We're not giving out his name until police release that information.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.