Five-car pileup on Riverdale injures two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cars caught on fire and fire crews rushed to rescue a person trapped inside another following a five-vehicle crash at Riverdale and Riverdale Bend near Bill Morris Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Memphis Police said two people were injured, one critically.

Two cars were traveling southbound on Riverdale shortly before 9 a.m. when they clipped each other, sending one into a red Camaro. That vehicle then spun out of control into the northbound lanes, hitting two other drivers during their morning commute.

Two cars caught on fire.

One person involved in the crash became trapped in their vehicle. That person was rescued by first responders.

The Memphis Police Department said one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition while another was transported in non-critical condition.