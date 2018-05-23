× NFL Draft coming to Nashville in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Nashville will be hosting the 2019 NFL Draft, the league announced on Wednesday.

League owners awarded the 2019 draft to Nashville during their annual spring meetings on Wednesday, clearly impressed with the city’s turnout for events such as the NHL Stanley Cup Final and a party to unveil redesigned uniforms for the Tennessee Titans.

“You’re now on the clock,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell quipped to the Nashville contingent, led by Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

It’s big news for Nashville as the draft annually draws plenty of NFL fan interest to the host city. In both 2015 and 2016, the draft was held in Chicago. In 2017 it moved to Philadelphia before making its way back down south to Dallas in 2018.

Prior to that the draft was held each year in New York City.

“It has become one of the most anticipated events of the year,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said of the draft. “It’s one of the events we’re continually focused on (to determine) how we can to be more effective, larger and frankly, an opportunity for our fans to engage in football during the offseason. We had a great experience in Dallas this year. They did a wonderful job.”

“We’re thrilled to take the NFL draft to Nashville,” he added. “The city has a passionate fan base and offers iconic locations that will enable us to expand the Draft in unique ways.”

Now, Nashville will be hosting for the first time .

“It’s a big day for Nashville,” Strunk said. “Being entrusted with one of the league’s premier gatherings is an honor and a responsibility that we take seriously.”

Nashville’s bid was boosted by tens of thousands of people turning out last year for a party that shut down a big section of downtown when the Predators played for the Stanley Cup. Also, some 20,000 turned out on a cold night in April to see the Titans’ new uniforms and attend a free concert by Florida Georgia Line.

The city hosted the 2003 NHL entry draft, the 2014 Women’s Final Four and the 2016 NHL All-Star Game.

“As we all know, Nashville has a well-deserved reputation as a city that loves the big stage, loves the big party and, more importantly, knows how to throw a big party,” Strunk said.

The NFL draft will take place April 25-27, 2019.

According to the NFL, the event will incorporate several landmarks in Downtown Nashville hopefully boosting interest for NFL fans to visit Music City and the state of Tennessee.

Other cities that were up for consideration include Las Vegas and Denver.