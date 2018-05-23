Neighbor after deadly Orange Mound shooting: ‘I’m fed up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Residents of an Orange Mound street where a woman was killed and a man injured in a shooting Tuesday say gunshots are a regular occurrence, and they fear they could be the next targets.

“This house has been shot up, that car has been shot up, that house has been shot up," said Gloria Moore, pointing down Fizer Road.

There have been nearly 60 assaults reported within a half-mile of the area in the past three months.

“I’m tired. I’m fed up. It’s a nuisance. I’m tired."

Memphis police are still looking for the gunman in Tuesday night's shooting.

“Pow, pow, pow, pow. A very strong impact.” That’s the wake-up call Moore got around 11 p.m.

“I continued to lay there for a minute because I’m calling and checking on my neighbors to make sure they were okay," said Moore.

Another neighbor said when he came out he saw a man shot in the foot.

“He was hollering, he was hurting, he was in a lot of pain.”

He said the man was telling him to check on a woman in a car, but he saw she was already dead behind the wheel.

“She was parked the wrong way," said the neighbor. "I think she was dropping him off.”

Bullets flying down Fizer Road is so common, neighbors all have systems in place.

“We hit the floor and our normal routine: Wait for 10 minutes, look out and see what’s going on and then we all came out," said one neighbor.

Back in December, we reported on a different woman who’d been shot there.

Moore says they shouldn’t have to move because of this violence. Instead, she wishes people would stop being afraid to speak up.

Police said the suspect(s) was possibly in a tan SUV. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

35.099533 -89.972380